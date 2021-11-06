Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

NYSE:ARW traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.19. 320,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,240. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

