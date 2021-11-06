Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:ARW traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $122.19. 320,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,240. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,026 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

