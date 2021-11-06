Arrival (ARVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARVL stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrival stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Arrival as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

