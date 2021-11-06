Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.11.

NYSE AWI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. 103,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

