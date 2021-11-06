Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%.

Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,019. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Armstrong Flooring at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

