Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

ANET opened at $530.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.59 and a 1 year high of $533.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.37.

Arista Networks’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.15.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

