Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 603,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,939. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 880.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

