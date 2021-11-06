ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of AETUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

