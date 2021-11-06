Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

