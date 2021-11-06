Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Million

Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report sales of $2.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.31 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

ABUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 3,650,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 132,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

