Aragon Court One Day Volume Tops $81,249.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $34.90 million and $81,249.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

