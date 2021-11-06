AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.