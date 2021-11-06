AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 29,078 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Eagle Materials worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

EXP opened at $155.59 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

