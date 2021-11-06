AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.37 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 70.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,195 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after buying an additional 93,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

CLH opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

