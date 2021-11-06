AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.31 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.