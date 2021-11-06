AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 164,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 128,566 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 916,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $151,283,000 after acquiring an additional 266,726 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,480,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $575,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,713 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.1% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

AXP stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

