AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,168 shares of company stock valued at $15,879,831 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.27 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.35 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

