APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.99 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $474,351.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00083503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.13 or 1.00448156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.84 or 0.07294655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022629 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

