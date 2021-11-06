Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,374. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.