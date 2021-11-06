Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $192,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,991 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

