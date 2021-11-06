Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $186.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ APPN traded down $12.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.73. 1,514,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,268. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.