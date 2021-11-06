Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.46 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

