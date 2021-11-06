Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.46 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.
Several research firms have weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.
About Apollo Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
