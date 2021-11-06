Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.
AINV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $875.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 60.78%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.
About Apollo Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
