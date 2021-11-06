Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AINV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $875.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

