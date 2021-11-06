Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years. Apollo Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

AINV stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

