Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

NYSE:APO opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

