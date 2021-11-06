Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.97

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 546989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.76.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

