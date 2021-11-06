Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce sales of $172.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.06 million and the highest is $179.16 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $685.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $710.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $720.41 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $748.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 464,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.