APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APA. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. APA has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

