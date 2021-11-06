ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $117,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $235.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.