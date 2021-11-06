Anthony Li Hsieh Acquires 216,615 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70.

LDI opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.