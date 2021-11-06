Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.06. 944,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,240. The company has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

