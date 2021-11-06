ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.78.

ANSS traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.69. 543,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.74. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

