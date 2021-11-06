Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.78 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

