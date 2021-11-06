Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.12. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

