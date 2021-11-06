Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,708. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angi stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

