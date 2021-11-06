AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce $68.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.96 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $117.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $315.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.58 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. 291,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,938. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

