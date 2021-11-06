AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Eric J. Loumeau Sells 5,000 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 96,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

