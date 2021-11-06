AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria Sells 14,302 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hamza Suria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00.

ANAB opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

