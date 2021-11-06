Analyzing IGO (IGOI) and Its Rivals

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IGO to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get IGO alerts:

IGO has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for IGO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 221 1251 2174 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.70%. Given IGO’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -11.23% -13.35% 0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGO and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 5.40 IGO Competitors $1.25 billion $7.58 million 32.15

IGO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IGO competitors beat IGO on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.