Analyzing Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 5.78% 6.49% 4.40% Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vericel and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 5 0 2.83 Elevation Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vericel currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $20.78, suggesting a potential upside of 143.27%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Vericel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Elevation Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $124.18 million 17.29 $3.04 million $0.06 767.50 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology.

Summary

Vericel beats Elevation Oncology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

