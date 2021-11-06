Analyzing Associated Capital Group (AC) and Its Peers

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Associated Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 21.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Capital Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 8.05 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 20.78

Associated Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Capital Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 506 2247 2293 70 2.38

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.52%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Associated Capital Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 560.55% 11.69% 9.05% Associated Capital Group Competitors 29.42% 15.96% 5.97%

Summary

Associated Capital Group competitors beat Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

