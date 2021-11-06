Analysts Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Target Price at $18.68

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAO. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Youdao stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

