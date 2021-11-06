Analysts Set Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) PT at $0.78

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 98,643,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,158,063. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 5.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

