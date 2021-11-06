Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Price Target at C$42.27

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ovintiv stock traded up C$1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,279. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$11.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -25.59%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

