Analysts Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT at $60.00

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MONRF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRF traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. Moncler has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $76.87.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.