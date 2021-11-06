Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $3,580,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

