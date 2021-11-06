Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $17.63

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

ESI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,041. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after buying an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $36,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 1,475,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

