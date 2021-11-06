Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $55.50

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

