Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denny’s Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DENN. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,171,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

