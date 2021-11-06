Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report $3.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.58.

W stock opened at $246.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $285.46. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

